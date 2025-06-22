How you can help your home keep cool during the heat wave

As a heat wave hits the D.C. region, there are a few things homeowners can do to ensure their homes are kept cool. One inspector is outlining best practices.

There is a lot a homeowner can do to take some of the stress off their home as they try to stay comfortable during the heat wave. Philip Dancer, owner of Dancer and Co. Home inspections in Maryland, said you should start by walking around outside your home.

“Look for any type of open holes or gaps or cracks, anything that could essentially allow water or that pesky heat to transition into the home,” Dancer said.

If you do find some spots where the heat can sneak in, get those filled as soon as possible, he said.

Next, close the shades on all your windows. For rooms you do not use a lot, Dancer recommends keeping the doors shut, too.

Also, turn off the lights as frequently as possible, especially those that are not LED lights and generate heat.

If you have laundry to clean or dishes to wash, and if you’re using an appliance to do it, consider holding those chores until the evening or early morning hours.

“Any type of appliance that produces heat. You also want to be conscious of running those types of appliances,” Dancer said.

Home air conditioning systems will be working overtime this week, but Dancer said helping it stay by setting the thermostat between 75 and 78 degrees.

“That’s going to strike a balance between making sure that you’re comfortable, but then also making sure that the system is as energy efficient as possible,” Dancer said.

To help you feel cooler, you need to also consider tackling the excess humidity your home could see during these hot days.

Dancer recommends running a dehumidifier in the basement and in other parts of the home; bathroom exhaust fans and even the stove fan can help tackle some of the excess heat. Dancer said you are aiming for a humidity level between 30% and 60%.

Not only will it make it more comfortable inside the home, it keeps your environment inside healthy, too.

“Anything above 60% relative humidity does create a concern, especially for biological growth. So, mold growth,” Dancer said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.