‘You’re going to sweat almost instantly’: Heat wave zeroes in on DC region

It’s officially summer and the D.C. region’s first heat wave is forecast to start on Sunday, just days after damaging storms toppled trees onto homes and cars in the area.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees next week, but the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

“We’re going to get progressively hotter Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, even into Thursday of next week,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

A heat wave is defined by the National Weather Service as a period of abnormally hot and humid weather that lasts more than two days.

The peak of the heat wave will come Monday and Tuesday, with heat index values as high as 105 to 110 degrees. Dew point levels, or the measure of moisture in the air, are going to be well into the 70s.

“That’s when it feels really swampy and sticky and really uncomfortable,” Rudin said. “Because it’s so humid and so sticky, you’re going to sweat almost instantly once you get outside.”

Making matters worse, residents across the D.C. region aren’t expected to even get much relief from the humidity by the time the sun goes down.

“It’s still going to be incredibly uncomfortable,” Rudin said. “It’s not going to be very windy. The air is going to be fairly stagnant, and we’ll also be looking at some hazy conditions.”

A dry pattern sets up for the next several days, but with increasing heat starting this weekend. Well above normal temperatures are looking likely from Sunday through Wednesday. Afternoon heat indices approach 100-110 degrees at times during this period. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/tQo7rvujK3 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 20, 2025

It’s likely parts of the D.C. region will see heat advisories and excessive heat alerts.

Some safety measures to keep in mind include minimizing direct sun exposure, reducing strenuous activities, wearing light clothing and drinking plenty of water, according to the National Weather Service.

FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid

Highs: 83-88

Winds: West 5-10 mph

The summer solstice occurs at 10:41 p.m. marking the longest amount of daylight all year. Stellar summer weather is expected to kick off the season with sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the 80s, and lower humidity. Enjoy it because an intense heat wave will build heading into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds

Lows: 60s

Winds: Calm

Nice weather continues into the overnight with a few passing clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot

Highs: 90-95

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Sunny and getting hot. Humidity will be on the increase as the day progresses.

SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT

Mostly sunny, hot

Highs: 93-98

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Heat and humidity will continue to build across the DMV Sunday with highs well into the 90s and feels like at or above 100 at times.

MONDAY: HEAT ALERT

Mostly sunny, hot

Highs: 95-100

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Sizzling hot temperatures an oppressive humidity may bring active heat alerts from the National Weather Service.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

