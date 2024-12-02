Amid wintry chill, tips for using your space heater safely

Consumer Reports is offering safety tips to keep you toasty and safe if you plan to use a space heater in your home.

The recent cold temperatures have many in the D.C. area reaching for a blanket or settling in front of a fireplace. For those using a space heater to take the chill out of an area of their home, Consumer Reports is offering safety tips to keep you toasty and safe.

Recent statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission say an average of 1,700 house fires each year involved space heaters, resulting in an average of 70 deaths annually.

In Consumer Reports’ safety ratings, they evaluate if a model’s surface gets hot enough to inflict a burn, if the unit gets hot enough to ignite nearby combustibles, or whether it has a tip-over switch that turns the heater off if it’s accidentally knocked over.

Among tips listed by Consumer Reports, citing safety experts with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers and the National Fire Protection Agency:

Place the heater on a hard, level, nonflammable surface. These appliances are intended to sit on the floor, not on a table.

Establish a 3-foot kid- and pet-free zone around the heater — and never put a space heater in a child’s room.

Keep the space heater at least 3 feet away from combustible materials, such as furniture, bedding and curtains. A taller heater may need to be even farther away.

Don’t use a heater in a workshop or garage near flammable paints, gas cans or matches.

Turn it off when you leave the room or go to bed.

Unplug the heater when it’s not in use by pulling the plug straight from the outlet. Check the cord for damage periodically — and don’t use the heater if the cord is frayed or worn.

Don’t plug another electrical device or extension cord into the same outlet as a heater because that can cause overheating.

Install working smoke alarms on every level of your home and in every bedroom, and test them monthly.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.