Father’s Day gift idea: Book of dad jokes guaranteed to make you cringe

If you’re looking for a gift to give dad for Father’s Day, how about a book full of dad jokes?

You may not want to encourage him, but, come on, dad jokes are awesome.

Local author Peter Harmon wrote the book, “A Daily Dose of Dad Jokes: 365 Truly Terrible Wisecracks (You’ve Been Warned),” along with the Dude Dad on YouTube, Taylor Calmus.

The jokes come from celebrity dads such as Tim Allen and Chris Rock, as well as some classics from the annals of dad jokes.

Harmon said his dad was the inspiration for some of the material.

“He’s a punster to some extent, so I already had a couple holstered for when we wrote this book,” Harmon said.

The jokes are family-friendly and the book is divided into months.

Here’s a few sample jokes from Harmon:

“What do you call a shoe made out of a banana? A slipper.”

He’s got more.

“Do you know what the drummer named his two daughters? And a one, and a two.”

The book is available at Target and at Amazon.