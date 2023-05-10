Still looking for a way to celebrate the mom in your life?

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, and if you’re still looking for a place to celebrate the mom in your life, WTOP has you covered.

From the traditional Sunday Champagne brunch to cooking or concerts, the options are plentiful.

The District, Maryland and Northern Virginia all have venues offering something for every type of mom and every budget.

D.C.

1789 Restaurant & Bar

1226 36th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20007 | 202-965-1789

Located in the Georgetown neighborhood Washington, 1789 Restaurant & Bar is serving a three-course chef’s menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, featuring Chesapeake eggs benedict, rack of lamb and more spring-inspired dishes.

Belga Café

514 8th St. SE, Washington, D.C. 20003 | 202-544-0100

Belga is offering a brunch and dinner menu to celebrate moms this Sunday. Brunch is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and dinner is from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy its regular a la carte menu along with special spring cocktails!

The Hamilton

600 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20005 | 202-787-1000

Celebrate mom at The Hamilton’s Live Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch. Tickets for the buffet brunch include performances by the Eric Byrd Trio.

Capitol Hill Restoration Society Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour

420 Tenth St. SE, Washington, D.C. | 202-543-0425

Now in its 66th year, The Annual House & Garden Tour will feature 11 homes and seven gardens and outdoor spaces, including two rooftop views of the Capitol Hill Historic District.

A refreshment break with treats from local vendors will be provided to all attendees at The Hill Center. The tours will take place on Saturday, May 13, from 4-7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 14, from 1-5 p.m.

MARYLAND

Bobby McKey’s Piano Bar Boozy Brunch

172 Fleet St. National Harbor, MD 20745 | 301-602-2209

Enjoy a dueling piano show paired with a brunch buffet at Bobby McKey’s Piano Bar. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the show is from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mimosa and Bloody Mary specials will also be available along with a full bar. *This show is for adults 21 and over only.

City Perch Kitchen + Bar Brunch

11830 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda, MD 20852 | 301-231-2310

The Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet is on Sunday, May 14, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pinstripes

11920 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda, MD 20852 | 240-630-3222

Treat mom to a Mother’s Day brunch buffet featuring a signature waffle station at Pinstripe’s. Every mom will also receive a fresh flower.

Who Is Jill Scott? Anniversary Tour

101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, MD 20745 | 844-346-4664

Grammy-winning artist Jill Scott brings her “Who is Jill Scott” anniversary tour to the The Theater at MGM National Harbor. Celebrate Mom on Saturday or Sunday night. Shows begin at 8 p.m. on both nights.

VIRGINIA

Café 44 on the Potomac

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria, VA 22314 | 571-344-9100

Dine at Café 44 on Mother’s Day and indulge on their brunch or chef’s specials. Brunch is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (last seating is at 3 p.m.). Reservations are required.

Laporta’s Restaurant

1600 Duke St., Alexandria, VA 22314 | 703-683-6313

Laporta’s is offering a three course brunch (dine-in or curbside) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Have your meal on their large patio and enjoy live music with pianist Antonio James from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free parking is available.

Michael’s on King

703 King St. Alexandria, VA 22314 | 703-838-9090

This Italian American restaurant is hosting Mother’s Day lunch and dinner on two separate floors, with limited outdoor seating available.

Cookology

4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203 | 703-433-1909

Cookology has created several classes for people of all ages to celebrate this Mother’s Day Weekend. One of the classes is called “Mom’s Night Out.” They encourage the moms out there to grab friends and visit Cookology to create a “cute meal” over espresso martinis and charcuterie on Friday night. The kids will be able to make their own gifts for mom on Saturday, May 13.