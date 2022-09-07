RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
‘Be Real’: A social media app that aims for authenticity

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

September 7, 2022, 3:48 PM

The most popular app on Apple’s app store right now is a social media application that many of us might not be not familiar with.

Unlike its competition, Instagram and Tik Tok, Be Real aims to strip away the glamorous lifestyle many people try to show using filters and carefully selected camera angles.

“It’s just supposed to capture your candid life. It’s just supposed to be like what you’re doing without any ability to filter it,” said 21 year-old Soheila Shokraei of Fairfax. 

Once a day, the Be Real app sends a notification at a random time. Users then have two minutes to post a picture of whatever they are doing. At the same time, the app snaps a selfie of them from their screen camera. 

“Sometimes, people are traveling, and it can be more interesting. But other times, it’s kind of just like a random photo of somebody making food. I don’t think people would post that on Instagram,” said Shokraei.

Shokraei is a frequent use she said it is a great option for older teens and people in their twenties who want a more authentic experience. 

“It’s just an opportunity for people to see you in a different perspective,” she said.

The French-based social media app warns that their app also “won’t make you waste time”, and “is a chance to show your friends who you really are, for once.” 

The app allows you to comment on any of your friend’s photos or message your buddies. 

