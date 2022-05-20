RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland: Russia suspending gas | Is Russia weaponizing food? | Ukraine repels attack in east | Surviving when home is blasted
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 11:04 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 23, 2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.

2. Bad Bunny; $3,381,012; $200.89.

3. Eagles; $2,644,418; $230.05.

4. Elton John; $2,489,191; $178.87.

5. Genesis; $2,198,042; $151.14.

6. Justin Bieber; $1,944,604; $153.12.

7. Ed Sheeran; $1,772,452; $88.71.

8. Billie Eilish; $1,729,563; $124.76.

9. John Mayer; $1,618,196; $135.27.

10. Eric Church; $1,479,562; $109.52.

11. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

12. Dua Lipa; $1,395,805; $102.01.

13. Tool; $1,256,078; $107.88.

14. New Edition; $1,237,331; $112.39.

15. Journey; $1,024,713; $95.89.

16. Marc Anthony; $892,536; $109.39.

17. Maxwell; $819,318; $105.17.

18. Tyler, The Creator; $793,864; $73.96.

19. Sebastian Maniscalco; $784,128; $110.12.

20. Ricardo Arjona; $743,475; $124.57.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

