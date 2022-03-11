RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 11:07 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/12/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $2,720,076; $160.36.

2. Genesis; $2,403,653; $199.53.

3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,154,366; $176.04.

4. Eric Church; $1,612,380; $120.07.

5. Morgan Wallen; $1,476,480; $127.91.

6. Tool; $1,409,752; $114.94.

7. Reba McEntire; $1,145,901; $105.44.

8. Katy Perry; $872,537; $218.59.

9. James Taylor; $849,517; $101.31.

10. Reba McEntire / Brooks & Dunn; $792,834; $207.71.

11. Karol G; $717,314; $56.57.

12. Sebastian Maniscalco; $701,628; $103.81.

13. Kane Brown; $692,714; $64.05.

14. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

15. Gary Barlow; $612,961; $92.47.

16. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $568,581; $68.72.

17. Alejandro Fernández; $503,966; $74.10.

18. Madness; $494,294; $62.84.

19. Pentatonix; $477,053; $71.97.

20. Farruko; $465,758; $68.75.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

