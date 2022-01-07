CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 11:09 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/10/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,515,651; $229.28.

2. Eagles; $2,762,205; $227.82.

3. Genesis; $2,275,930; $199.93.

4. Harry Styles; $2,249,295; $133.44.

5. J. Cole; $1,513,901; $116.90.

6. Eric Church; $1,486,712; $97.98.

7. Lady Gaga; $1,455,707; $295.27.

8. Dead & Company; $1,389,681; $91.34.

9. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,324,499; $112.44.

10. Jonas Brothers; $1,204,385; $82.18.

11. Grupo Firme; $1,120,418; $106.15.

12. Marc Anthony; $1,097,614; $121.89.

13. Dave Matthews Band; $1,069,312; $90.16.

14. Phish; $1,049,019; $82.45.

15. Chris Stapleton; $1,012,970; $67.36.

16. Pepe Aguilar; $1,003,676; $96.69.

17. James Taylor; $950,557; $108.83.

18. Maluma; $937,330; $102.17.

19. KISS; $857,255; $88.19.

20. Luke Bryan; $851,132; $72.62.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

