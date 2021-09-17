Coronavirus News: US panel rejects boosters for all | National Zoo lions, tigers treated for COVID | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 10:13 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Billy Joel; $5,047,976; $131.46.

2. Dave Chappelle ; $4,601,237; $178.18.

3. Bruno Mars; $3,181,004; $339.75.

4. Grupo Firme; $2,340,820; $86.38.

5. Dead & Company; $2,134,835; $88.48.

6. Foo Fighters; $1,498,263; $86.44.

7. Chris Stapleton; $1,318,307; $59.27.

8. Zac Brown Band; $1,284,090; $68.94.

9. Alabama; $1,140,806; $81.16.

10. Blake Shelton; $1,055,181; $87.39.

11. James Taylor; $1,037,460; $111.75.

12. Luke Bryan; $1,017,029; $62.35.

13. The String Cheese Incident; $953,002; $73.69.

14. Greta Van Fleet; $772,352; $60.48.

15. STS9; $682,588; $54.09.

16. Sebastian Maniscalco; $584,250; $104.48.

17. Zedd; $526,445; $55.71.

18. L.A.B; $519,115; $59.70.

19. Banda MS; $484,589; $93.08.

20. Brandi Carlile; $483,339; $69.64.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

