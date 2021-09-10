9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Lifestyle News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 1:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of September 13, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Billy Joel; $4,997,814; $129.21.

2. Dave Chappelle; $4,601,237; $178.18.

3. Bruno Mars; $2,521,004; $269.26.

4. Grupo Firme; $2,340,820; $86.38.

5. Dead & Company; $2,134,835; $88.48.

6. Foo Fighters; $1,591,826; $84.55.

7. Zac Brown Band; $1,494,926; $75.79.

8. Chris Stapleton; $1,318,307; $59.27.

9. James Taylor; $1,037,460; $111.75.

10. Luke Bryan; $1,017,029; $62.35.

11. The String Cheese Incident; $953,002; $73.69.

12. Alabama; $895,722; $80.62.

13. Greta Van Fleet; $772,352; $60.48.

14. Sebastian Maniscalco; $710,962; $115.65.

15. STS9; $682,588; $54.09.

16. L.A.B; $519,115; $59.70.

17. Banda MS; $484,589; $93.08.

18. Brandi Carlile; $483,339; $69.64.

19. Toby Keith; $461,931; $78.57.

20. Willie Nelson; $429,439; $64.19.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up