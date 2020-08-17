WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Crabs

Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries serving crabs, Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
A family table at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Fresh crabs at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse in Virginia.
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Fresh crabs at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse in Virginia.
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
A table of crabs at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Spicy crabs at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Soft shell crab at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse in Virginia.
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Neptunes platter at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Mariner combo at Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse.
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
Mariner combo.
Courtesy Captain Pell's Fairfax Crabhouse
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving crabs in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries,
Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
Captain Pell’s Fairfax Crabhouse – 10195 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, Virginia
Blue Ridge Seafood Restaurant – 15704 Lee Highway, Gainesville, Virginia
Ford’s Fish Shack – Virginia locations in Ashburn, Leesburg and Chantilly
Cantler’s Riverside Inn – 458 Forest Beach Road, Annapolis, Maryland
Lopo’s Crab Shack– 43083 John Mosby Highway, Chantilly, Virginia
Quarterdeck – 1200 Fort Myer Drive, Arlington, Virginia
Bethesda Crab House – 4958 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
Casey’s Crab Company – 3244 Fort Meade Road, Laurel, Maryland
Harris Crabhouse – 433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville, Maryland
Fat Boys Crab House – Maryland locations in Crofton and Gambrills
. See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories
Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.