WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Burgers

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving burgers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Shouk with D.C. locations in Mt. Vernon Triangle and Union Market was voted the favorite.
Shouk is a fast-casual restaurant that serves Israeli-inspired street food. Its food is 100% plant-based.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Shouk – Locations in D.C.
- PLNT – Locations in Maryland and D.C.
- 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company – 1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Haute Dogs and Fries – Locations in Alexandria, Virginia and at Nationals Park in D.C.
- The Main Street Pub – 7140 Main St., Clifton, Virginia
- MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers – 525 E Market St., Suite J, Leesburg, Virginia
- Dogfish Head Alehouse – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Foster’s Grille – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Big Buns Damn Good Burgers Co. – Locations in Arlington, Virginia
- Glory Days Grill – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
