WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Burgers

August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020, 10:26 PM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving burgers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Shouk with D.C. locations in Mt. Vernon Triangle and Union Market was voted the favorite.

Shouk is a fast-casual restaurant that serves Israeli-inspired street food. Its food is 100% plant-based.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. ShoukLocations in D.C.
  2. PLNTLocations in Maryland and D.C.
  3. 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
  4. Haute Dogs and FriesLocations in Alexandria, Virginia and at Nationals Park in D.C.
  5. The Main Street Pub7140 Main St., Clifton, Virginia
  6. MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers525 E Market St., Suite J, Leesburg, Virginia
  7. Dogfish Head Alehouse Locations in Maryland and Virginia
  8. Foster’s GrilleLocations in Maryland and Virginia
  9. Big Buns Damn Good Burgers Co.Locations in Arlington, Virginia
  10. Glory Days Grill Locations in Maryland and Virginia

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

