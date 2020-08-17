WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Burgers

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving burgers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Shouk with D.C. locations in Mt. Vernon Triangle and Union Market was voted the favorite.

Shouk is a fast-casual restaurant that serves Israeli-inspired street food. Its food is 100% plant-based.

