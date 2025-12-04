Loneliness is high — Tips for older adults to find connection this holiday season

What many consider "the most wonderful time of the year" is anything but for four in 10 adults over the age of 45, according to new research about loneliness, conducted by AARP.

“We did the poll in 2010 and again in 2018, and here we are again,” AARP’s Heather Nawrocki said. “Among people 45-plus, the rates of loneliness have increased from 35% in 2018, to 40% now.”

Nawrocki is the president of Fun and Fulfillment at AARP, a national nonprofit that advocates for people 50 and older.

Participants were asked about their involvement in community groups, civic and religious organizations, as well as the size of their social networks and the number of friends they report having.

“And we’ve seen, in the last five years or so, it’s decreased,” Nawrocki said.

Men are more likely to be lonely than women, according to the study, with 42% of men, compared to 37% of women reporting those feelings.

“People 60-plus actually have lower rates of loneliness than people who are in midlife,” she said of the study’s findings.

Loneliness can be exacerbated during the holidays, Nawrocki said.

“Given the risk factors of spending lots of time alone, living alone, and mental and physical challenges also put you at risk,” Nawrocki said. “If you don’t have people to connect with during this time when everyone else is, I think it does add to the risk of feeling lonely during this time.”

Is technology helping or hurting loneliness?

It depends who you ask, Nawrocki said.

“Among those people who are not lonely, 60% of them say they really rely on technology,” to stay connected to others, she said.

On the other hand, for those who are feeling lonely, she said “One in four of them say they think technology actually makes it more difficult to have close friends.”

Is digital companionship as satisfying?

“In-person connection is always preferred,” Nawrocki said. “I think we all appreciate being face-to-face with our friends and family, but that’s not always possible.”

AARP’s website provides tips for making stronger connections. Nawrocki said small steps can help.

“Even just connecting with people you meet in the grocery store, saying hello, chit-chatting, all these things can help fight feelings of loneliness,” she said.

Volunteering can provide several opportunities, Nawrocki said.

“You’re not only doing good for the community, you’re doing it together and you have something built-in to talk about and share,” she said. “Even if you have a bit of anxiety about meeting new people, remember you’re only a stranger before you enter the door — once you’re in, everyone’s there for the same reason.”

