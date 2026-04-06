6 Tips for Aging Alone

Whether it’s a widow or widower remaining on their own, a childless and single older adult who relishes independence or…

Whether it’s a widow or widower remaining on their own, a childless and single older adult who relishes independence or a rural resident embracing solitude, the term “solo ager” is used to describe an older individual who lives without a partner or other relatives.

It’s an increasingly common situation for older Americans, with an estimated 22 million adults over age 65 living alone. Many of these individuals don’t have children or other family to assist them, and this presents a specific challenge later in life when they need more assistance with managing the day-to-day.

In this solo ager guide, experts pinpoint six common problems that can arise when aging in place and how to plan for them.

[See: Preventing Dementia and Alzheimer’s: 11 Habits to Reduce Your Risk]

Solo Aging Checklist

Those who are facing aging alone should focus on several key areas when considering how best to prepare for their needs later in life. Use this six-point solo aging checklist to guide your planning for aging alone.

1. Mobility Issues

If moving around is an issue, adding practical tools — like a cane, walker or rollator (a walker with wheels and a seat) — can help you navigate your space without the help of another human, says Jenny Munro, executive director of The Heritage at Fox Run, a senior living community in Council Bluffs, Iowa, that’s part of Heritage Communities based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wheelchairs, stair lifts and other devices can also help you get around your home safely and with less pain. However, prior to using an assistive device for mobility, you should consult with a physical therapist or other health care professional to ensure proper use and safety.

You may also need to do some home remodeling to set up your home for aging in place, such as widening doorways to accommodate wheelchairs or scooters or installing ramps to eliminate stairs or ease entry to the home.

[READ: Fear of Falls in Older Adults]

2. Transportation Challenges

If transportation is an issue, consider hiring a caregiver to drive you to appointments or using ride-share services like Uber and Lyft to run errands.

Many communities have ride services designed to assist older adults in getting around town as needed, with some offering shuttles to doctors’ offices, pharmacies, grocery stores, senior centers and other popular locations.

In some cases, these transportation services may be free or are offered at a steep discount when compared with local taxi or ride-hailing services. Check with your local Area Agency on Aging for more information on which programs and services are available in your region.

[READ: What Is an Aging Plan and How to Make One]

3. Changing Cognition Levels

Memory loss and cognitive decline are common in older adults, but they can also be a red flag for conditions like dementia. If memory issues arise, you should seek medical care to identify the problem and appropriate interventions.

You can also try various strategies to help prevent dementia and improve your overall brain health.

“I would suggest challenging yourself daily by learning something that has always piqued your interest — a foreign language, painting or cooking, taking up a new musical instrument, tai chi or salsa dancing. Whatever gets you out there and acquires new knowledge is great for the brain,” Munro explains.

[READ Signs It’s Time for Memory Care]

4. Social Isolation

Living alone can be very isolating, which in turn can be harmful to long-term health and wellness. For instance, loneliness and social isolation, which are increasingly common as kids move out and seniors retire, can lead to dementia and are associated with a higher rate of suicide among seniors, points out Nicole Brackett, director of quality and care delivery with Homewatch Caregivers, a personal care service company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

To offset isolation, try:

— Joining local senior centers or social groups through your community

— Joining a hobby club

— Volunteering with local organizations

— Visiting your place of worship

— Joining an exercise group

— Connecting with family and friends over social media or video calls

— Connecting with neighbors, who can also serve as an emergency contact

— Hiring a part-time caregiver who can act as a companion and help you navigate challenges with aging in place

[SEE: Best Fall Prevention Technology for Seniors 2026: AI & Wearables]

5. Falls and Other Safety Concerns

Falls represent one of the biggest issues for older adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 4 older adults falls each year, necessitating around 3 million emergency department visits.

To help you avoid falls, you should consider:

— Hiring a professional, such as a certified aging-in-place specialist or a physical or occupational therapist, to assess your home for any safety issues

— Removing trip hazards, such as clutter, extension cords, worn carpeting and area rugs

— Adding grab bars in strategic locations like the bathroom and kitchen

— Talking with your health care provider about any medications you’re taking that may elevate your risk of falling

— Using smart technology, such as sensors and cameras, to alert loved ones of any accidents or emergency situations

— Purchasing a medical alert system, which often includes fall detection

[READ Tools to Support Activities of Daily Living: Helping Seniors Stay Independent]

6. Household Management Issues

Managing activities of daily living, or ADLs, such as grooming, dressing, feeding and toileting, and instrumental ADLs, such as using the telephone, shopping, cooking, housekeeping and handling medications and finances, can get more challenging with age. However, support from a professional can make handling life’s tasks easier.

“Even the best of us need a little help sometimes,” notes James Bowdler, London-based founder of PrimeCarers, a service that connects individuals with home health care services via an online platform.

Professionals who can help include:

— A housecleaner to keep your home safer and more comfortable

— A gardener or landscaper to ensure your yard is clear of any potential obstacles

— A caregiver to provide needed assistance with ADLs

[READ Tools to Support Activities of Daily Living: Helping Seniors Stay Independent]

Aging Alone Without Children

Often, an older adult’s adult child or children are called on to support them when they need more help. But for individuals who never had children or can’t rely on help from a child, the picture can become more complicated later in life.

Specifically for solo agers who don’t have children, it’s important to put together a team of individuals who can take care of key aspects of your life if you’re no longer able to do so for yourself. This often means you’ll need to hire:

— An aging life care manager or patient advocate to act on your behalf in medical situations

— A professional fiduciary or conservator to represent your needs in legal and financial matters

— An elder law attorney who can manage your legal affairs and ensure your will and other documents are in order

— A daily money manager who can manage your finances including paying bills

If you’re unsure where to start, you can try tapping local resources or hiring a geriatric care manager to help you outline next steps. But the key is to get started on this process well before you think you’ll need it as your needs can change suddenly.

How to Age in Place Alone

The key to aging in place alone is to prioritize taking care of yourself.

“Healthy eating, regular exercise and social connectivity are all important elements which may help mitigate challenges such as frailty and memory loss,” Munro says.

Additionally, it’s important to remember not to forego regular check-ups with health care providers to help you identify and manage any health issues you may have.

While most older adults prefer to age in place at home, there may come a time when that’s no longer possible to do safely. In such cases, it’s time to consider moving to a senior living community.

Some communities cater specifically to providing long-term care for singles and housing for solo agers. Ask at your local senior center for recommendations of local communities that might be a good fit, or check the U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings for communities that might work for you.

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6 Tips for Aging Alone originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/08/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.