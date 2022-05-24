RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH OFF Colorado OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -124 N.Y Mets +106
LA Dodgers -230 at WASHINGTON +190
at SAN DIEGO -136 Milwaukee +116
at CINCINNATI -136 Chicago Cubs +116
at ATLANTA -142 Philadelphia +120
American League
at MINNESOTA -220 Detroit +184
at SEATTLE -178 Oakland +150
at N.Y YANKEES -200 Baltimore +168
at HOUSTON -190 Cleveland +160
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -174 Boston +146
at LA ANGELS -164 Texas +138
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY OFF Miami OFF
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (203½) at MIAMI
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLORADO -240 St. Louis +195

