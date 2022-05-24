MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH OFF Colorado OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -124 N.Y Mets +106…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH OFF Colorado OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -124 N.Y Mets +106 LA Dodgers -230 at WASHINGTON +190 at SAN DIEGO -136 Milwaukee +116 at CINCINNATI -136 Chicago Cubs +116 at ATLANTA -142 Philadelphia +120 American League at MINNESOTA -220 Detroit +184 at SEATTLE -178 Oakland +150 at N.Y YANKEES -200 Baltimore +168 at HOUSTON -190 Cleveland +160 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -174 Boston +146 at LA ANGELS -164 Texas +138 Interleague at TAMPA BAY OFF Miami OFF NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 1½ (203½) at MIAMI NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at COLORADO -240 St. Louis +195

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.