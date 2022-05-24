|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-124
|N.Y
|Mets
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-230
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+190
|at SAN DIEGO
|-136
|Milwaukee
|+116
|at CINCINNATI
|-136
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+116
|at ATLANTA
|-142
|Philadelphia
|+120
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-220
|Detroit
|+184
|at SEATTLE
|-178
|Oakland
|+150
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-200
|Baltimore
|+168
|at HOUSTON
|-190
|Cleveland
|+160
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-174
|Boston
|+146
|at LA ANGELS
|-164
|Texas
|+138
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|1½
|(203½)
|at
|MIAMI
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at COLORADO
|-240
|St.
|Louis
|+195
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
