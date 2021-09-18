MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -125 Colorado +105 at MIAMI -145 Pittsburgh +125 L.A. Dodgers…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -125 Colorado +105 at MIAMI -145 Pittsburgh +125 L.A. Dodgers -190 at CINCINNATI +160 at MILWAUKEE -210 Chicago Cubs +175 at ST. LOUIS -125 San Diego +105 at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Atlanta -100 at N.Y. METS -120 Philadelphia -100 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -319 Cleveland +250 at TORONTO -210 Minnesota +175 at BOSTON -334 Baltimore +260 at TAMPA BAY -334 Detroit +260 Seattle -130 at KANSAS CITY +110 Chicago White Sox -265 at TEXAS +215 Oakland -110 at L.A. ANGELS -110 Interleague at HOUSTON -260 Arizona +210 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 3 3½ (47½) at MIAMI at CLEVELAND 13 13 (47½) Houston at CHICAGO 4½ 2½ (45½) Cincinnati Denver 2½ 5½ (45½) at JACKSONVILLE San Francisco 5½ 3 (49½) at PHILADELPHIA New Orleans 3 3½ (44½) at CAROLINA LA Rams 1 3½ (48½) at INDIANAPOLIS at PITTSBURGH 6 6½ (46½) Las Vegas New England 4½ 5½ (42½) at NY JETS at TAMPA BAY 7 12½ (51½) Atlanta at ARIZONA 1½ 3½ (50½) Minnesota at LA CHARGERS 1 3½ (54½) Dallas at SEATTLE 4½ 6½ (54½) Tennessee Kansas City 1 3½ (54½) at BALTIMORE Monday at GREEN BAY 7 11½ (48½) Detroit

