|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-125
|Colorado
|+105
|at MIAMI
|-145
|Pittsburgh
|+125
|L.A. Dodgers
|-190
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+160
|at MILWAUKEE
|-210
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+175
|at ST. LOUIS
|-125
|San
|Diego
|+105
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-120
|Atlanta
|-100
|at N.Y. METS
|-120
|Philadelphia
|-100
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-319
|Cleveland
|+250
|at TORONTO
|-210
|Minnesota
|+175
|at BOSTON
|-334
|Baltimore
|+260
|at TAMPA BAY
|-334
|Detroit
|+260
|Seattle
|-130
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+110
|Chicago White Sox
|-265
|at
|TEXAS
|+215
|Oakland
|-110
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|-110
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|-260
|Arizona
|+210
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at CLEVELAND
|13
|13
|(47½)
|Houston
|at CHICAGO
|4½
|2½
|(45½)
|Cincinnati
|Denver
|2½
|5½
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|San Francisco
|5½
|3
|(49½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|New Orleans
|3
|3½
|(44½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|LA Rams
|1
|3½
|(48½)
|at
|INDIANAPOLIS
|at PITTSBURGH
|6
|6½
|(46½)
|Las
|Vegas
|New England
|4½
|5½
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at TAMPA BAY
|7
|12½
|(51½)
|Atlanta
|at ARIZONA
|1½
|3½
|(50½)
|Minnesota
|at LA CHARGERS
|1
|3½
|(54½)
|Dallas
|at SEATTLE
|4½
|6½
|(54½)
|Tennessee
|Kansas City
|1
|3½
|(54½)
|at
|BALTIMORE
|Monday
|at GREEN BAY
|7
|11½
|(48½)
|Detroit
