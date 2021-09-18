Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -125 Colorado +105
at MIAMI -145 Pittsburgh +125
L.A. Dodgers -190 at CINCINNATI +160
at MILWAUKEE -210 Chicago Cubs +175
at ST. LOUIS -125 San Diego +105
at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Atlanta -100
at N.Y. METS -120 Philadelphia -100
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -319 Cleveland +250
at TORONTO -210 Minnesota +175
at BOSTON -334 Baltimore +260
at TAMPA BAY -334 Detroit +260
Seattle -130 at KANSAS CITY +110
Chicago White Sox -265 at TEXAS +215
Oakland -110 at L.A. ANGELS -110
Interleague
at HOUSTON -260 Arizona +210
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 3 (47½) at MIAMI
at CLEVELAND 13 13 (47½) Houston
at CHICAGO (45½) Cincinnati
Denver (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
San Francisco 3 (49½) at PHILADELPHIA
New Orleans 3 (44½) at CAROLINA
LA Rams 1 (48½) at INDIANAPOLIS
at PITTSBURGH 6 (46½) Las Vegas
New England (42½) at NY JETS
at TAMPA BAY 7 12½ (51½) Atlanta
at ARIZONA (50½) Minnesota
at LA CHARGERS 1 (54½) Dallas
at SEATTLE (54½) Tennessee
Kansas City 1 (54½) at BALTIMORE
Monday
at GREEN BAY 7 11½ (48½) Detroit

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | NFL News | Sports

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up