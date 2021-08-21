CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -146 Miami +127
at MILWAUKEE -212 Washington +177
at ST. LOUIS -211 Pittsburgh +178
at COLORADO -176 Arizona +153
at SAN DIEGO -180 Philadelphia +155
at L.A. DODGERS -199 N.Y. Mets +172
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -223 Minnesota +185
at TORONTO -227 Detroit +189
at BOSTON -312 Texas +252
at TAMPA BAY -126 Chicago White Sox +109
at HOUSTON -179 Seattle +157
at CLEVELAND -131 L.A. Angels +114
Interleague
Atlanta -159 at BALTIMORE +141
at CHICAGO CUBS -112 Kansas City -106
at OAKLAND -111 San Francisco -107

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up