|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-146
|Miami
|+127
|at MILWAUKEE
|-212
|Washington
|+177
|at ST. LOUIS
|-211
|Pittsburgh
|+178
|at COLORADO
|-176
|Arizona
|+153
|at SAN DIEGO
|-180
|Philadelphia
|+155
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-199
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+172
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-223
|Minnesota
|+185
|at TORONTO
|-227
|Detroit
|+189
|at BOSTON
|-312
|Texas
|+252
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+109
|at HOUSTON
|-179
|Seattle
|+157
|at CLEVELAND
|-131
|L.A.
|Angels
|+114
|Interleague
|Atlanta
|-159
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+141
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-112
|Kansas
|City
|-106
|at OAKLAND
|-111
|San
|Francisco
|-107
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.