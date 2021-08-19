CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 5:40 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -207 Miami +174
at MILWAUKEE -170 Washington +150
at ST. LOUIS -191 Pittsburgh +166
at COLORADO -162 Arizona +144
at L.A. DODGERS -252 N.Y. Mets +209
at SAN DIEGO -193 Philadelphia +167
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -216 Minnesota +182
at TORONTO -222 Detroit +185
at BOSTON -331 Texas +264
at CLEVELAND -113 L.A. Angels -105
Chicago White Sox -119 at TAMPA BAY +101
at HOUSTON -203 Seattle +174
Interleague
Kansas City -119 at CHICAGO CUBS +101
Atlanta -236 at BALTIMORE +197
at OAKLAND -111 San Francisco -106

