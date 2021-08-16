MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -125 at MIAMI +110 at CINCINNATI -154 Chicago Cubs +139 Milwaukee…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -125 at MIAMI +110 at CINCINNATI -154 Chicago Cubs +139 Milwaukee -145 at ST. LOUIS +128 at COLORADO -130 San Diego +110 Philadelphia -120 at ARIZONA -100 at SAN FRANCISCO -147 N.Y. Mets +133 at L.A. DODGERS -297 Pittsburgh +243 American League Boston -145 at N.Y. YANKEES +125 Boston -130 at N.Y. YANKEES +110 at DETROIT -122 L.A. Angels +105 at TAMPA BAY -192 Baltimore +167 Seattle -154 at TEXAS +138 Houston -185 at KANSAS CITY +162 at MINNESOTA -147 Cleveland +133 Oakland -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +105 Interleague Toronto -179 at WASHINGTON +159

