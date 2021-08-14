MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -210 at PITTSBURGH +175 at PHILADELPHIA -137 Cincinnati +120 Atlanta -163…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -210 at PITTSBURGH +175 at PHILADELPHIA -137 Cincinnati +120 Atlanta -163 at WASHINGTON +145 at SAN FRANCISCO -209 Colorado +176 San Diego -160 at ARIZONA +140 L.A. Dodgers -175 at N.Y. METS +154 American League Cleveland -115 at DETROIT -105 at BOSTON -278 Baltimore +228 Tampa Bay -135 at MINNESOTA +115 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -165 N.Y. Yankees +147 Oakland -209 at TEXAS +176 Houston -207 at L.A. ANGELS +176 Toronto -125 at SEATTLE +108 Interleague St. Louis -115 at KANSAS CITY -101

