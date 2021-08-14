|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-210
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+175
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-137
|Cincinnati
|+120
|Atlanta
|-163
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+145
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-209
|Colorado
|+176
|San Diego
|-160
|at
|ARIZONA
|+140
|L.A. Dodgers
|-175
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|+154
|American League
|Cleveland
|-115
|at
|DETROIT
|-105
|at BOSTON
|-278
|Baltimore
|+228
|Tampa Bay
|-135
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+115
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-165
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+147
|Oakland
|-209
|at
|TEXAS
|+176
|Houston
|-207
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+176
|Toronto
|-125
|at
|SEATTLE
|+108
|Interleague
|St. Louis
|-115
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-101
