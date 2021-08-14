CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 5:32 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -210 at PITTSBURGH +175
at PHILADELPHIA -137 Cincinnati +120
Atlanta -163 at WASHINGTON +145
at SAN FRANCISCO -209 Colorado +176
San Diego -160 at ARIZONA +140
L.A. Dodgers -175 at N.Y. METS +154
American League
Cleveland -115 at DETROIT -105
at BOSTON -278 Baltimore +228
Tampa Bay -135 at MINNESOTA +115
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -165 N.Y. Yankees +147
Oakland -209 at TEXAS +176
Houston -207 at L.A. ANGELS +176
Toronto -125 at SEATTLE +108
Interleague
St. Louis -115 at KANSAS CITY -101

