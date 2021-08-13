MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -145 at PHILADELPHIA +125 Atlanta -177 at WASHINGTON +154 at MIAMI…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -145 at PHILADELPHIA +125 Atlanta -177 at WASHINGTON +154 at MIAMI -135 Chicago Cubs +115 Milwaukee -170 at PITTSBURGH +150 L.A. Dodgers -171 at N.Y. METS +154 San Diego -220 at ARIZONA +190 at SAN FRANCISCO -210 Colorado +175 American League at BOSTON -267 Baltimore +225 Cleveland -130 at DETROIT +110 Oakland -185 at TEXAS +162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -135 N.Y. Yankees +120 at MINNESOTA -130 Tampa Bay +110 Houston -156 at L.A. ANGELS +142 Toronto -162 at SEATTLE +148 Interleague St. Louis -118 at KANSAS CITY +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.