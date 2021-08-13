|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-145
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+125
|Atlanta
|-177
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+154
|at MIAMI
|-135
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+115
|Milwaukee
|-170
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+150
|L.A. Dodgers
|-171
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|+154
|San Diego
|-220
|at
|ARIZONA
|+190
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-210
|Colorado
|+175
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-267
|Baltimore
|+225
|Cleveland
|-130
|at
|DETROIT
|+110
|Oakland
|-185
|at
|TEXAS
|+162
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-135
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+120
|at MINNESOTA
|-130
|Tampa
|Bay
|+110
|Houston
|-156
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+142
|Toronto
|-162
|at
|SEATTLE
|+148
|Interleague
|St. Louis
|-118
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+102
