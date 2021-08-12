CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. mandates masks in schools | Status of DC-area hospitals | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 5:29 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -163 Cincinnati +145
Atlanta -145 at WASHINGTON +125
Milwaukee -181 at PITTSBURGH +157
L.A. Dodgers -148 at N.Y. METS +132
at MIAMI -120 Chicago Cubs +103
San Diego -172 at ARIZONA +151
at SAN FRANCISCO -208 Colorado +177
American League
Cleveland -118 at DETROIT +102
at BOSTON -248 Baltimore +205
Oakland -172 at TEXAS +151
Tampa Bay -162 at MINNESOTA +143
Houston -140 at L.A. ANGELS +120
Toronto -160 at SEATTLE +140
Interleague
St. Louis -133 at KANSAS CITY +117

