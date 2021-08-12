MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -163 Cincinnati +145 Atlanta -145 at WASHINGTON +125 Milwaukee -181…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -163 Cincinnati +145 Atlanta -145 at WASHINGTON +125 Milwaukee -181 at PITTSBURGH +157 L.A. Dodgers -148 at N.Y. METS +132 at MIAMI -120 Chicago Cubs +103 San Diego -172 at ARIZONA +151 at SAN FRANCISCO -208 Colorado +177 American League Cleveland -118 at DETROIT +102 at BOSTON -248 Baltimore +205 Oakland -172 at TEXAS +151 Tampa Bay -162 at MINNESOTA +143 Houston -140 at L.A. ANGELS +120 Toronto -160 at SEATTLE +140 Interleague St. Louis -133 at KANSAS CITY +117

