|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-163
|Cincinnati
|+145
|Atlanta
|-145
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+125
|Milwaukee
|-181
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+157
|L.A. Dodgers
|-148
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|+132
|at MIAMI
|-120
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+103
|San Diego
|-172
|at
|ARIZONA
|+151
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-208
|Colorado
|+177
|American League
|Cleveland
|-118
|at
|DETROIT
|+102
|at BOSTON
|-248
|Baltimore
|+205
|Oakland
|-172
|at
|TEXAS
|+151
|Tampa Bay
|-162
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+143
|Houston
|-140
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+120
|Toronto
|-160
|at
|SEATTLE
|+140
|Interleague
|St. Louis
|-133
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+117
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.