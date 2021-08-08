2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 5:00 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -180 at CHICAGO CUBS +155
at SAN DIEGO -219 Miami +184
American League
Chicago White Sox -170 at MINNESOTA +150
N.Y. Yankees -174 at KANSAS CITY +152
Interleague
Cincinnati -165 at CLEVELAND +145

