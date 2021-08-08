|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-180
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+155
|at SAN DIEGO
|-219
|Miami
|+184
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-170
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+150
|N.Y. Yankees
|-174
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+152
|Interleague
|Cincinnati
|-165
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+145
