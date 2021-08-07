2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
August 7, 2021

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -164 N.Y. Mets +144
at CINCINNATI -251 Pittsburgh +205
at ATLANTA -217 Washington +180
at MILWAUKEE -127 San Francisco +110
at COLORADO -155 Miami +135
at SAN DIEGO -219 Arizona +181
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -157 Seattle +137
Tampa Bay -186 at BALTIMORE +159
at TORONTO -219 Boston +181
at CLEVELAND -177 Detroit +152
at HOUSTON -199 Minnesota +170
at OAKLAND -200 Texas +170
Interleague
at ST. LOUIS -156 Kansas City +135
at L.A. DODGERS -308 L.A. Angels +248
Chicago White Sox -186 at CHICAGO CUBS +162

