|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-164
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+144
|at CINCINNATI
|-251
|Pittsburgh
|+205
|at ATLANTA
|-217
|Washington
|+180
|at MILWAUKEE
|-127
|San
|Francisco
|+110
|at COLORADO
|-155
|Miami
|+135
|at SAN DIEGO
|-219
|Arizona
|+181
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-157
|Seattle
|+137
|Tampa Bay
|-186
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+159
|at TORONTO
|-219
|Boston
|+181
|at CLEVELAND
|-177
|Detroit
|+152
|at HOUSTON
|-199
|Minnesota
|+170
|at OAKLAND
|-200
|Texas
|+170
|Interleague
|at ST. LOUIS
|-156
|Kansas
|City
|+135
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-308
|L.A.
|Angels
|+248
|Chicago White Sox
|-186
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+162
