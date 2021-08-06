|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y. Mets
|-114
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-103
|at MILWAUKEE
|-145
|San
|Francisco
|+125
|at CINCINNATI
|-192
|Pittsburgh
|+167
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|Washington
|+185
|at COLORADO
|-148
|Miami
|+132
|at SAN DIEGO
|-279
|Arizona
|+233
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-191
|Seattle
|+167
|at TORONTO
|-165
|Boston
|+150
|at OAKLAND
|-235
|Texas
|+190
|Tampa Bay
|-198
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+172
|at TORONTO
|-156
|Boston
|+142
|at CLEVELAND
|-128
|Detroit
|+112
|at HOUSTON
|-192
|Minnesota
|+167
|Interleague
|Chicago White Sox
|-205
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+180
|at ST. LOUIS
|-167
|Kansas
|City
|+148
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-257
|L.A.
|Angels
|+217
