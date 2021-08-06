2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 5:24 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y. Mets -114 at PHILADELPHIA -103
at MILWAUKEE -145 San Francisco +125
at CINCINNATI -192 Pittsburgh +167
at ATLANTA -215 Washington +185
at COLORADO -148 Miami +132
at SAN DIEGO -279 Arizona +233
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -191 Seattle +167
at TORONTO -165 Boston +150
at OAKLAND -235 Texas +190
Tampa Bay -198 at BALTIMORE +172
at TORONTO -156 Boston +142
at CLEVELAND -128 Detroit +112
at HOUSTON -192 Minnesota +167
Interleague
Chicago White Sox -205 at CHICAGO CUBS +180
at ST. LOUIS -167 Kansas City +148
at L.A. DODGERS -257 L.A. Angels +217

