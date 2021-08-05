MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -110 N.Y. Mets -107 at CINCINNATI -212 Pittsburgh +181 at…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -110 N.Y. Mets -107 at CINCINNATI -212 Pittsburgh +181 at ATLANTA -200 Washington +167 at MILWAUKEE -157 San Francisco +133 at COLORADO -145 Miami +126 at SAN DIEGO -211 Arizona +180 American League Tampa Bay -148 at BALTIMORE +130 at N.Y. YANKEES -155 Seattle +135 at TORONTO -139 Boston +120 at CLEVELAND -149 Detroit +130 at HOUSTON -250 Minnesota +203 at OAKLAND -219 Texas +186 Interleague Chicago White Sox -147 at CHICAGO CUBS +129 at ST. LOUIS -155 Kansas City +135 at L.A. DODGERS -186 L.A. Angels +165

