Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 5:41 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -110 N.Y. Mets -107
at CINCINNATI -212 Pittsburgh +181
at ATLANTA -200 Washington +167
at MILWAUKEE -157 San Francisco +133
at COLORADO -145 Miami +126
at SAN DIEGO -211 Arizona +180
American League
Tampa Bay -148 at BALTIMORE +130
at N.Y. YANKEES -155 Seattle +135
at TORONTO -139 Boston +120
at CLEVELAND -149 Detroit +130
at HOUSTON -250 Minnesota +203
at OAKLAND -219 Texas +186
Interleague
Chicago White Sox -147 at CHICAGO CUBS +129
at ST. LOUIS -155 Kansas City +135
at L.A. DODGERS -186 L.A. Angels +165

