|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-110
|N.Y.
|Mets
|-107
|at CINCINNATI
|-212
|Pittsburgh
|+181
|at ATLANTA
|-200
|Washington
|+167
|at MILWAUKEE
|-157
|San
|Francisco
|+133
|at COLORADO
|-145
|Miami
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-211
|Arizona
|+180
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-148
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+130
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-155
|Seattle
|+135
|at TORONTO
|-139
|Boston
|+120
|at CLEVELAND
|-149
|Detroit
|+130
|at HOUSTON
|-250
|Minnesota
|+203
|at OAKLAND
|-219
|Texas
|+186
|Interleague
|Chicago White Sox
|-147
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+129
|at ST. LOUIS
|-155
|Kansas
|City
|+135
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-186
|L.A.
|Angels
|+165
