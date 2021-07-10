Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -115 at MIAMI -102
at N.Y. METS -233 Pittsburgh +175
at MILWAUKEE -142 Cincinnati +123
St. Louis -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
at SAN FRANCISCO -205 Washington +173
at L.A. DODGERS -224 Arizona +186
at SAN DIEGO -181 Colorado +158
American League
Chicago White Sox -165 at BALTIMORE +145
at CLEVELAND -125 at KANSAS CITY +100
Toronto -116 at TAMPA BAY -101
at MINNESOTA -214 Detroit +180
at HOUSTON -152 N.Y. Yankees +135
Oakland -152 at TEXAS +133
at SEATTLE -135 L.A. Angels +110
Interleague
at BOSTON -123 Philadelphia +105
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 4 (222) Phoenix

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up