|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-176
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+154
|at N.Y. METS
|-258
|Milwaukee
|+215
|L.A. Dodgers
|-123
|at
|MIAMI
|+108
|Philadelphia
|-125
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|-123
|Colorado
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-127
|St.
|Louis
|+112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-175
|Washington
|+140
|American League
|Toronto
|-196
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+150
|at TAMPA BAY
|-161
|Cleveland
|+144
|at TEXAS
|-165
|Detroit
|+148
|at HOUSTON
|-156
|Oakland
|+139
|Chicago White Sox
|-113
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-102
|Boston
|-107
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|-107
|N.Y. Yankees
|-142
|at
|SEATTLE
|+127
|Interleague
Cincinnati -141at KANSAS CITY+110
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHOENIX
|5½
|(218)
|Milwaukee
