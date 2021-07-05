Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 5, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -176 at PITTSBURGH +154
at N.Y. METS -258 Milwaukee +215
L.A. Dodgers -123 at MIAMI +108
Philadelphia -125 at CHICAGO CUBS +110
at ARIZONA -123 Colorado +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -127 St. Louis +112
at SAN DIEGO -175 Washington +140
American League
Toronto -196 at BALTIMORE +150
at TAMPA BAY -161 Cleveland +144
at TEXAS -165 Detroit +148
at HOUSTON -156 Oakland +139
Chicago White Sox -113 at MINNESOTA -102
Boston -107 at L.A. ANGELS -107
N.Y. Yankees -142 at SEATTLE +127
Interleague

Cincinnati -141at KANSAS CITY+110

NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX (218) Milwaukee

