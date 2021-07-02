FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 5:42 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -149 at PITTSBURGH +138
San Diego -153 at PHILADELPHIA +143
at CINCINNATI -135 Chicago Cubs +125
at ATLANTA -150 Miami +139
L.A. Dodgers -160 at WASHINGTON +150
at COLORADO -111 St. Louis +101
San Francisco -167 at ARIZONA +130
American League
at TORONTO -111 Tampa Bay +101
Chicago White Sox -135 at DETROIT +125
at KANSAS CITY -135 Minnesota +110
at OAKLAND -115 Boston +105
Houston -160 at CLEVELAND +150
at L.A. Angels -156 Baltimore +125
at SEATTLE -130 Texas +120
Interleague
at N.Y. YANKEES -180 N.Y. Mets +165
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA (216½) Milwaukee

