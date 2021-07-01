Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -121 San Diego +110
at WASHINGTON -111 L.A. Dodgers +101
Milwaukee -157 at PITTSBURGH +147
at CINCINNATI -153 Chicago Cubs +143
at ATLANTA -153 Miami +143
St. Louis -113 at COLORADO -102
San Francisco -132 at ARIZONA +117
American League
Tampa Bay -125 at TORONTO +100
Houston -181 at CLEVELAND +158
Chicago White Sox -161 at DETROIT +144
Minnesota -107 at KANSAS CITY -107
at L.A. ANGELS -176 Baltimore +154
at OAKLAND -123 Boston +108
Texas -113 at SEATTLE -102
Interleague
at N.Y. YANKEES -132 N.Y. Mets +117
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -138 at MONTREAL +115

