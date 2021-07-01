MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -121 San Diego +110 at WASHINGTON -111 L.A. Dodgers +101…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -121 San Diego +110 at WASHINGTON -111 L.A. Dodgers +101 Milwaukee -157 at PITTSBURGH +147 at CINCINNATI -153 Chicago Cubs +143 at ATLANTA -153 Miami +143 St. Louis -113 at COLORADO -102 San Francisco -132 at ARIZONA +117 American League Tampa Bay -125 at TORONTO +100 Houston -181 at CLEVELAND +158 Chicago White Sox -161 at DETROIT +144 Minnesota -107 at KANSAS CITY -107 at L.A. ANGELS -176 Baltimore +154 at OAKLAND -123 Boston +108 Texas -113 at SEATTLE -102 Interleague at N.Y. YANKEES -132 N.Y. Mets +117 NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -138 at MONTREAL +115

