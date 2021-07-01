|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-121
|San
|Diego
|+110
|at WASHINGTON
|-111
|L.A.
|Dodgers
|+101
|Milwaukee
|-157
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+147
|at CINCINNATI
|-153
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+143
|at ATLANTA
|-153
|Miami
|+143
|St. Louis
|-113
|at
|COLORADO
|-102
|San Francisco
|-132
|at
|ARIZONA
|+117
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-125
|at
|TORONTO
|+100
|Houston
|-181
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+158
|Chicago White Sox
|-161
|at
|DETROIT
|+144
|Minnesota
|-107
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-107
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-176
|Baltimore
|+154
|at OAKLAND
|-123
|Boston
|+108
|Texas
|-113
|at
|SEATTLE
|-102
|Interleague
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-132
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+117
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at
|MONTREAL
|+115
