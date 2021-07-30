|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-120
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+110
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-152
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+137
|at N.Y. METS
|-118
|Cincinnati
|+103
|Milwaukee
|-152
|at
|ATLANTA
|+137
|L.A. Dodgers
|-165
|at
|ARIZONA
|+145
|at SAN DIEGO
|-235
|Colorado
|+190
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-199
|Kansas
|City
|+174
|Oakland
|-118
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+102
|Boston
|-110
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-104
|Baltimore
|-113
|at
|DETROIT
|-102
|at TEXAS
|-120
|Seattle
|-100
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-179
|Cleveland
|+158
|Interleague
|Houston
|-118
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+103
|N.Y. Yankees
|-145
|at
|MIAMI
|+125
