MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +110 at WASHINGTON OFF Chicago Cubs OFF Philadelphia -152 at PITTSBURGH +137 at N.Y. METS -118 Cincinnati +103 Milwaukee -152 at ATLANTA +137 L.A. Dodgers -165 at ARIZONA +145 at SAN DIEGO -235 Colorado +190 American League at TORONTO -199 Kansas City +174 Oakland -118 at L.A. ANGELS +102 Boston -110 at TAMPA BAY -104 Baltimore -113 at DETROIT -102 at TEXAS -120 Seattle -100 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -179 Cleveland +158 Interleague Houston -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +103 N.Y. Yankees -145 at MIAMI +125

