The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 5:37 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +110
at WASHINGTON OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
Philadelphia -152 at PITTSBURGH +137
at N.Y. METS -118 Cincinnati +103
Milwaukee -152 at ATLANTA +137
L.A. Dodgers -165 at ARIZONA +145
at SAN DIEGO -235 Colorado +190
American League
at TORONTO -199 Kansas City +174
Oakland -118 at L.A. ANGELS +102
Boston -110 at TAMPA BAY -104
Baltimore -113 at DETROIT -102
at TEXAS -120 Seattle -100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -179 Cleveland +158
Interleague
Houston -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +103
N.Y. Yankees -145 at MIAMI +125

