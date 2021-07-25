|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y. METS
|-150
|Atlanta
|+127
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-125
|Washington
|+105
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-140
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at N.Y. METS
|-140
|Atlanta
|+117
|American League
|Toronto
|-115
|at
|BOSTON
|-105
|Chicago White Sox
|-110
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-110
|at MINNESOTA
|-165
|Detroit
|+145
|Houston
|-170
|at
|SEATTLE
|+150
|Interleague
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-155
|Colorado
|+135
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.