The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -145 Arizona +128
at PHILADELPHIA -130 Atlanta +115
San Diego -220 at MIAMI +180
at CINCINNATI -151 St. Louis +134
at SAN FRANCISCO -177 Pittsburgh +157
at L.A. DODGERS -334 Colorado +260
American League
Tampa Bay -115 at CLEVELAND -105
N.Y. Yankees -108 at BOSTON -106
at HOUSTON -236 Texas +198
at KANSAS CITY -120 Detroit +103
L.A. Angels -107 at MINNESOTA -107
Oakland -113 at SEATTLE -102
Interleague
Washington -130 at BALTIMORE +113
at N.Y. METS -120 Toronto +103
at MILWAUKEE -117 Chicago White Sox +100

