Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 5:28 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -131 at PHILADELPHIA +115
San Diego -161 at MIAMI +125
at ST. LOUIS -125 Chicago Cubs +110
at L.A. DODGERS -162 San Francisco +148
American League
at DETROIT -118 Texas +102
at BOSTON -175 N.Y. Yankees +140
Tampa Bay -152 at CLEVELAND +120
at MINNESOTA -138 L.A. Angels +122
Oakland -131 at SEATTLE +115

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

