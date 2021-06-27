|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-125
|Pittsburgh
|+115
|at CINCINNATI
|-145
|Philadelphia
|+135
|N.Y. Mets
|-132
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-140
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+130
|at ST. LOUIS
|-153
|Arizona
|+143
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-190
|San
|Francisco
|+170
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-140
|L.A.
|Angels
|+130
|at CLEVELAND
|-135
|Detroit
|+125
|at BOSTON
|-145
|Kansas
|City
|+135
|at HOUSTON
|-310
|Baltimore
|+265
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-140
|Minnesota
|+130
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHOENIX
|5½
|(214½)
|LA
|Clippers
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-199
|Montreal
|+166
