MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -125 Pittsburgh +115 at CINCINNATI -145 Philadelphia +135 N.Y. Mets -132 at WASHINGTON +105 at MILWAUKEE -140 Chicago Cubs +130 at ST. LOUIS -153 Arizona +143 at L.A. DODGERS -190 San Francisco +170 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -140 L.A. Angels +130 at CLEVELAND -135 Detroit +125 at BOSTON -145 Kansas City +135 at HOUSTON -310 Baltimore +265 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Minnesota +130 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHOENIX 5½ (214½) LA Clippers NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -199 Montreal +166

