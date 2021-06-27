Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -125 Pittsburgh +115
at CINCINNATI -145 Philadelphia +135
N.Y. Mets -132 at WASHINGTON +105
at MILWAUKEE -140 Chicago Cubs +130
at ST. LOUIS -153 Arizona +143
at L.A. DODGERS -190 San Francisco +170
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -140 L.A. Angels +130
at CLEVELAND -135 Detroit +125
at BOSTON -145 Kansas City +135
at HOUSTON -310 Baltimore +265
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Minnesota +130
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX (214½) LA Clippers
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -199 Montreal +166

