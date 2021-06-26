MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -135 Atlanta +110 Philadelphia -125 At N.Y. Mets +100 Washington…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -135 Atlanta +110 Philadelphia -125 At N.Y. Mets +100 Washington -132 at MIAMI +117 at MILWAUKEE -185 Colorado +162 at ST. LOUIS -156 Pittsburgh +139 at SAN DIEGO -285 Arizona +235 at L.A. DODGERS -192 Chicago Cubs +167 American League at TORONTO -229 Baltimore +194 at TAMPA BAY -147 L.A. Angels +133 Houston -195 at DETROIT +170 N.Y. Yankees -161 at BOSTON +144 at MINNESOTA -116 Cleveland -105 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -181 Seattle +158 Kansas City -107 at TEXAS -107 Interleague at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Oakland +117 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee -4 (224) at ATLANTA

