|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-135
|Atlanta
|+110
|Philadelphia
|-125
|At
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+100
|Washington
|-132
|at
|MIAMI
|+117
|at MILWAUKEE
|-185
|Colorado
|+162
|at ST. LOUIS
|-156
|Pittsburgh
|+139
|at SAN DIEGO
|-285
|Arizona
|+235
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-192
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+167
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-229
|Baltimore
|+194
|at TAMPA BAY
|-147
|L.A.
|Angels
|+133
|Houston
|-195
|at
|DETROIT
|+170
|N.Y. Yankees
|-161
|at
|BOSTON
|+144
|at MINNESOTA
|-116
|Cleveland
|-105
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-181
|Seattle
|+158
|Kansas City
|-107
|at
|TEXAS
|-107
|Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|Oakland
|+117
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|-4
|(224)
|at
|ATLANTA
