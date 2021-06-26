CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -135 Atlanta +110
Philadelphia -125 At N.Y. Mets +100
Washington -132 at MIAMI +117
at MILWAUKEE -185 Colorado +162
at ST. LOUIS -156 Pittsburgh +139
at SAN DIEGO -285 Arizona +235
at L.A. DODGERS -192 Chicago Cubs +167
American League
at TORONTO -229 Baltimore +194
at TAMPA BAY -147 L.A. Angels +133
Houston -195 at DETROIT +170
N.Y. Yankees -161 at BOSTON +144
at MINNESOTA -116 Cleveland -105
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -181 Seattle +158
Kansas City -107 at TEXAS -107
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Oakland +117
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee -4 (224) at ATLANTA

