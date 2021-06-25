|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-153
|Pittsburgh
|+143
|at CINNCINATI
|-116
|Atlanta
|-105
|at N.Y. METS
|-248
|Philadelphia
|+212
|at MILWAUKEE
|-202
|Colorado
|+176
|Washington
|-120
|at
|MIAMI
|+100
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-180
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+165
|at SAN DIEGO
|-260
|Arizona
|+230
|American League
|at DETROIT (gm 1)
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|Houston
|(gm 2)
|-216
|at
|DETROIT
|+196
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-180
|Seattle
|+165
|at MINNESOTA
|-153
|Cleveland
|+143
|at TORONTO
|-260
|Baltimore
|+230
|at TEXAS
|-135
|Kansas
|City
|+110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-157
|L.A.
|Angels
|+147
|at BOSTON
|-115
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+105
|Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-121
|Oakland
|+110
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA CLIPPERS
|0
|(218½)
|Phoenix
