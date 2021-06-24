|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-225
|Colorado
|+189
|at N.Y. METS (gm 1)
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-116
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-105
|at MIAMI
|-130
|Washington
|+115
|at N.Y. METS (gm 2)
|-240
|Philadelphia
|+198
|at ST. LOUIS
|-165
|Pittsburgh
|+148
|at SAN DIEGO
|-262
|Arizona
|+218
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-165
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+148
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-215
|Baltimore
|+183
|N.Y. Yankees
|-125
|at
|BOSTON
|+108
|Houston
|-270
|at
|DETROIT
|+225
|at TAMPA BAY
|-141
|L.A.
|Angels
|+110
|Kansas City
|-114
|at
|TEXAS
|-103
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-176
|Seattle
|+154
|at MINNESOTA
|-127
|Cleveland
|+112
|Interleague
|Oakland
|-120
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+103
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|7½
|(226)
|Atlanta
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-170
|NY
|Islanders
|+144
