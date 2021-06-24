MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -225 Colorado +189 at N.Y. METS (gm 1) OFF Philadelphia…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -225 Colorado +189 at N.Y. METS (gm 1) OFF Philadelphia OFF Atlanta -116 at CINCINNATI -105 at MIAMI -130 Washington +115 at N.Y. METS (gm 2) -240 Philadelphia +198 at ST. LOUIS -165 Pittsburgh +148 at SAN DIEGO -262 Arizona +218 at L.A. DODGERS -165 Chicago Cubs +148 American League at TORONTO -215 Baltimore +183 N.Y. Yankees -125 at BOSTON +108 Houston -270 at DETROIT +225 at TAMPA BAY -141 L.A. Angels +110 Kansas City -114 at TEXAS -103 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -176 Seattle +154 at MINNESOTA -127 Cleveland +112 Interleague Oakland -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +103 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 7½ (226) Atlanta NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -170 NY Islanders +144

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.