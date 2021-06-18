CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 5:38 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y. Mets (gm 1) -154 at WASHINGTON +130
at CHICAGO CUBS -117 Miami +100
Philadelphia -107 at SAN FRANCISCO -107
at WASHINGTON (gm 2) -116 N.Y. Mets -105
at SAN DIEGO -181 Cincinnati +158
at ATLANTA -118 St. Louis +102
Milwaukee -123 at COLORADO +108
L.A. Dodgers -215 at ARIZONA +183
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -123 Oakland +108
MINNESOTA -132 at TEXAS +105
Toronto -165 at BALTIMORE +148
Boston -137 at KANSAS CITY +123
at HOUSTON -125 Chicago White Sox +110
at L.A. ANGELS -198 Detroit +172
Tampa Bay -127 at SEATTLE +112
Interleague
Cleveland -137 at PITTSBURGH +123
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN 1 (215) Milwaukee
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -133 at NY ISLANDERS +111

