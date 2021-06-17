|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y. Mets
|-105
|at
|WASHINGTON
|-105
|at ATLANTA
|-180
|St.
|Louis
|+165
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-141
|Miami
|+110
|Milwaukee
|-190
|at
|COLORADO
|+170
|L.A. Dodgers
|-217
|at
|ARIZONA
|+165
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-121
|Philadelphia
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-180
|Cincinnati
|+165
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-141
|Oakland
|+110
|Toronto
|-185
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+140
|Minnesota
|-157
|at
|TEXAS
|+147
|Boston
|-135
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+110
|Chicago White Sox
|-105
|at
|HOUSTON
|-105
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-190
|Detroit
|+170
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Tampa
|Bay
|+105
|Interleague
|Cleveland
|-145
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+135
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|-3
|(221½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Utah
|-2
|(210½)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vegas
|-164
|at
|MONTREAL
|+138
