MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y. Mets -105 at WASHINGTON -105 at ATLANTA -180 St. Louis +165 at CHICAGO CUBS -141 Miami +110 Milwaukee -190 at COLORADO +170 L.A. Dodgers -217 at ARIZONA +165 at SAN FRANCISCO -121 Philadelphia +110 at SAN DIEGO -180 Cincinnati +165 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -141 Oakland +110 Toronto -185 at BALTIMORE +140 Minnesota -157 at TEXAS +147 Boston -135 at KANSAS CITY +110 Chicago White Sox -105 at HOUSTON -105 at L.A. ANGELS -190 Detroit +170 at SEATTLE -132 Tampa Bay +105 Interleague Cleveland -145 at PITTSBURGH +135 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia -3 (221½) at ATLANTA Utah -2 (210½) at LA CLIPPERS NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vegas -164 at MONTREAL +138

