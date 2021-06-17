CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y. Mets -105 at WASHINGTON -105
at ATLANTA -180 St. Louis +165
at CHICAGO CUBS -141 Miami +110
Milwaukee -190 at COLORADO +170
L.A. Dodgers -217 at ARIZONA +165
at SAN FRANCISCO -121 Philadelphia +110
at SAN DIEGO -180 Cincinnati +165
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -141 Oakland +110
Toronto -185 at BALTIMORE +140
Minnesota -157 at TEXAS +147
Boston -135 at KANSAS CITY +110
Chicago White Sox -105 at HOUSTON -105
at L.A. ANGELS -190 Detroit +170
at SEATTLE -132 Tampa Bay +105
Interleague
Cleveland -145 at PITTSBURGH +135
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia -3 (221½) at ATLANTA
Utah -2 (210½) at LA CLIPPERS
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vegas -164 at MONTREAL +138

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

