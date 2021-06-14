MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -160 Pittsburgh +142 at N.Y. METS -142 Chicago Cubs +125…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -160 Pittsburgh +142 at N.Y. METS -142 Chicago Cubs +125 at MILWAUKEE -111 Cincinnati +101 Miami -105 at ST. LOUIS -105 San Diego -213 at COLORADO +193 at SAN FRANCISCO -147 Arizona +115 at L.A. DODGERS -177 Philadelphia +162 American League at TORONTO -118 N.Y Yankees +108 at CLEVELAND -156 Baltimore +141 at KANSAS CITY -140 Detroit +130 Tampa Bay -105 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -105 at HOUSTON -174 Texas +156 at OAKLAND -125 L.A. Angels +115 Minnesota -111 at SEATTLE +101 Interleague Boston -118 at ATLANTA +102 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 3 (218½) at BROOKLYN NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -196 NY Islanders +166

