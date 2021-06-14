JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 5:40 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -160 Pittsburgh +142
at N.Y. METS -142 Chicago Cubs +125
at MILWAUKEE -111 Cincinnati +101
Miami -105 at ST. LOUIS -105
San Diego -213 at COLORADO +193
at SAN FRANCISCO -147 Arizona +115
at L.A. DODGERS -177 Philadelphia +162
American League
at TORONTO -118 N.Y Yankees +108
at CLEVELAND -156 Baltimore +141
at KANSAS CITY -140 Detroit +130
Tampa Bay -105 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -105
at HOUSTON -174 Texas +156
at OAKLAND -125 L.A. Angels +115
Minnesota -111 at SEATTLE +101
Interleague
Boston -118 at ATLANTA +102
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 3 (218½) at BROOKLYN
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -196 NY Islanders +166

