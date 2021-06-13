MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -118 Pittsburgh +102 at N.Y METS -167 Chicago Cubs +130…

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -118 Pittsburgh +102 at N.Y METS -167 Chicago Cubs +130 at ST. LOUIS -175 Miami +140 at MILWAUKEE -137 Cincinnati +120 San Diego -156 at COLORADO +138 at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Arizona +130 at L.A. DODGERS -169 Philadelphia +150 American League at CLEVELAND -208 Baltimore +160 at BOSTON -122 Toronto +105 at KANSAS CITY -140 Detroit +123 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -112 Tampa Bay -104 at OAKLAND -147 L.A. Angels +130 Minnesota -138 at SEATTLE +122 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 3 (225½) Atlanta at LA CLIPPERS 4½ (223½) Utah NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -274 Montreal +223

