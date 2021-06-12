|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-116
|San
|Francisco
|-105
|San Diego
|-132
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|+114
|at CINCINNATI
|-162
|Colorado
|+140
|at MIAMI
|-131
|Atlanta
|+112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-167
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-141
|St.
|Louis
|+110
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-110
|Toronto
|-106
|at CLEVELAND
|-240
|Seattle
|+195
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|Baltimore
|+150
|Houston
|-132
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+117
|at OAKLAND
|-196
|Kansas
|City
|+171
|Chicago White Sox
|-244
|at
|DETROIT
|+180
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+114
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-250
|Texas
|+208
|LA Angels
|-125
|at
|ARIZONA
|+100
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Brooklyn
|1½
|(228)
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|Phoenix
|3
|(222½)
|at
|DENVER
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-197
|NY
|Islanders
|+166
