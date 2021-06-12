CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health trends during the pandemic | Montgomery Co. animal services to resume full operations | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -116 San Francisco -105
San Diego -132 at N.Y. METS +114
at CINCINNATI -162 Colorado +140
at MIAMI -131 Atlanta +112
at MILWAUKEE -167 Pittsburgh +130
at CHICAGO CUBS -141 St. Louis +110
American League
at BOSTON -110 Toronto -106
at CLEVELAND -240 Seattle +195
at TAMPA BAY -200 Baltimore +150
Houston -132 at MINNESOTA +117
at OAKLAND -196 Kansas City +171
Chicago White Sox -244 at DETROIT +180
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -132 N.Y. Yankees +114
at L.A. DODGERS -250 Texas +208
LA Angels -125 at ARIZONA +100
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Brooklyn (228) at MILWAUKEE
Phoenix 3 (222½) at DENVER
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -197 NY Islanders +166

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

Customs and Border Protection modernizes a process most people don't even know it does

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up