MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -116 San Francisco -105 San Diego -132 at N.Y. METS…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -116 San Francisco -105 San Diego -132 at N.Y. METS +114 at CINCINNATI -162 Colorado +140 at MIAMI -131 Atlanta +112 at MILWAUKEE -167 Pittsburgh +130 at CHICAGO CUBS -141 St. Louis +110 American League at BOSTON -110 Toronto -106 at CLEVELAND -240 Seattle +195 at TAMPA BAY -200 Baltimore +150 Houston -132 at MINNESOTA +117 at OAKLAND -196 Kansas City +171 Chicago White Sox -244 at DETROIT +180 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -132 N.Y. Yankees +114 at L.A. DODGERS -250 Texas +208 LA Angels -125 at ARIZONA +100 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Brooklyn 1½ (228) at MILWAUKEE Phoenix 3 (222½) at DENVER NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -197 NY Islanders +166

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.