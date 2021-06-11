|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco (gm 1)
|-161
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+125
|at WASHINGTON (gm 2)
|-192
|San
|Francisco
|+145
|Atlanta
|-141
|at
|MIAMI
|+110
|San Diego
|-118
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|+102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-285
|Pittsburgh
|+235
|at CINCINNATI
|-137
|Colorado
|+123
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-161
|St.
|Louis
|+142
|American League
|at OAKLAND
|-142
|Kansas
|City
|+127
|at CLEVELAND
|-111
|Seattle
|-111
|at TAMPA BAY
|-156
|Baltimore
|+190
|at BOSTON
|-127
|Toronto
|+112
|Chicago White Sox
|-169
|at
|DETROIT
|+150
|Houston
|-115
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+100
|Interleague
|N.Y. Yankees
|-130
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+113
|LA Angels
|-125
|at
|ARIZONA
|+100
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-310
|Texas
|+255
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA CLIPPERS
|4½
|(223½)
|Utah
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.