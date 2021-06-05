CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -120 Washington +100
Miami -137 at PITTSBURGH +122
L.A. Dodgers -136 at ATLANTA +123
at MILWAUKEE -231 Arizona +197
at ST. LOUIS -125 Cincinnati +110
Chicago Cubs -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -101
at SAN DIEGO -137 N.Y. Mets +123
American League
at TORONTO -116 Houston +101
Cleveland -152 at BALTIMORE +120
at KANSAS CITY -120 Minnesota +100
Tampa Bay -172 at TEXAS +130
at LA ANGELS -147 Seattle +115
at N.Y. YANKEES -142 Boston +129
Interleague
Oakland -116 at COLORADO +102
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (220½) Atlanta
at LA CLIPPERS (211½) Dallas
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -135 Winnipeg +114
at VEGAS -114 Colorado -105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up