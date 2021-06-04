CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -132 at ST. LOUIS +105
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Washington +117
Miami -151 at PITTSBURGH +137
at MILWAUKEE -222 Arizona +188
L.A. Dodgers -147 at ATLANTA +133
at SAN FRANCISCO -169 Chicago Cubs +150
N.Y. Mets -127 at SAN DIEGO +112
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -225 Detroit +190
Houston -113 at TORONTO -102
at BALTIMORE -113 Cleveland -102
Tampa Bay -158 at TEXAS +141
Minnesota -123 at KANSAS CITY +108
at N.Y. YANKEES -123 Boston +108
at L.A. ANGELS -127 Seattle +112
Interleague
Oakland -127 at COLORADO +112
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN 4 (239½) Milwaukee
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -157 Carolina +133
Boston -149 at NY ISLANDERS +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up