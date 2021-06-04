|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-132
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+105
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|Washington
|+117
|Miami
|-151
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+137
|at MILWAUKEE
|-222
|Arizona
|+188
|L.A. Dodgers
|-147
|at
|ATLANTA
|+133
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-169
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+150
|N.Y. Mets
|-127
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+112
|American League
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-225
|Detroit
|+190
|Houston
|-113
|at
|TORONTO
|-102
|at BALTIMORE
|-113
|Cleveland
|-102
|Tampa Bay
|-158
|at
|TEXAS
|+141
|Minnesota
|-123
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+108
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-123
|Boston
|+108
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-127
|Seattle
|+112
|Interleague
|Oakland
|-127
|at
|COLORADO
|+112
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|4
|(239½)
|Milwaukee
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-157
|Carolina
|+133
|Boston
|-149
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+126
