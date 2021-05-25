MEMORIAL DAY: Hurricane Harbor opens | Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -142 at PITTSBURGH +127
at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF
at WASHINGTON -127 Cincinnati +112
at N.Y. METS -127 Colorado +112
San Diego -132 at MILWAUKEE +117
San Francisco -132 at ARIZONA +117
American League
at MINNESOTA -192 Baltimore +167
at OAKLAND OFF Seattle OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Texas OFF
at N.Y. YANKEES -165 Toronto +148
at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF
at TAMPA BAY -204 Kansas City +172
Interleague
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -176 St. Louis +154
Atlanta -107 at BOSTON -107
L.A. Dodgers -135 at HOUSTON +120
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 8 (230½) Washington
at NEW YORK 2 (212½) Atlanta
at UTAH (217½) Memphis
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY ISLANDERS -111 Pittsburgh -108
at TAMPA BAY -153 Florida +129
Vegas -137 at MINNESOTA +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up