|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+127
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|-127
|Cincinnati
|+112
|at N.Y. METS
|-127
|Colorado
|+112
|San Diego
|-132
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+117
|San Francisco
|-132
|at
|ARIZONA
|+117
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-192
|Baltimore
|+167
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-165
|Toronto
|+148
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-204
|Kansas
|City
|+172
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-176
|St.
|Louis
|+154
|Atlanta
|-107
|at
|BOSTON
|-107
|L.A. Dodgers
|-135
|at
|HOUSTON
|+120
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8
|(230½)
|Washington
|at NEW YORK
|2
|(212½)
|Atlanta
|at UTAH
|8½
|(217½)
|Memphis
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-111
|Pittsburgh
|-108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-153
|Florida
|+129
|Vegas
|-137
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+115
