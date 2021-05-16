CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 6:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -147 San Francisco +130
at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -141 Washington +124
at L.A. DODGERS -195 Arizona +165
at SAN DIEGO OFF Colorado OFF
American League
Chicago White Sox -114 at MINNESOTA -101
N.Y. Yankees -285 at TEXAS +236
at L.A. ANGELS -139 Cleveland +124
at SEATTLE -159 Detroit +143
NBA

No games scheduled.

NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -130 at WASHINGTON +109
at CAROLINA -186 Nashville +158
at COLORADO -260 St. Louis +215

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up