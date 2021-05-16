|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-147
|San
|Francisco
|+130
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-141
|Washington
|+124
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-195
|Arizona
|+165
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-114
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-101
|N.Y. Yankees
|-285
|at
|TEXAS
|+236
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-139
|Cleveland
|+124
|at SEATTLE
|-159
|Detroit
|+143
|NBA
No games scheduled.
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-130
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+109
|at CAROLINA
|-186
|Nashville
|+158
|at COLORADO
|-260
|St.
|Louis
|+215
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
