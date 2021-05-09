|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-137
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+123
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|American League
|Boston
|-145
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+128
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Texas
|+125
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Indiana
|5½
|(226½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at ATLANTA
|5½
|(234½)
|Washington
|at MEMPHIS
|9½
|(223½)
|New
|Orleans
|Milwaukee
|7½
|(234)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|Utah
|2½
|(229½)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|at PORTLAND
|14½
|(236½)
|Houston
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-118
|Tampa
|Bay
|-102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-151
|New
|Jersey
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-165
|NY
|Islanders
|+141
|Edmonton
|-116
|at
|MONTREAL
|-103
|Carolina
|-139
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+118
|Dallas
|-159
|at
|CHICAGO
|+133
|at WINNIPEG
|-179
|Vancouver
|+152
|Colorado
|-110
|at
|VEGAS
|-109
|St. Louis
|-141
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+119
