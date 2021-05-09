CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 5:34 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -137 at PITTSBURGH +123
at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF
at ARIZONA OFF Miami OFF
American League
Boston -145 at BALTIMORE +128
at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Texas +125
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Indiana (226½) at CLEVELAND
at ATLANTA (234½) Washington
at MEMPHIS (223½) New Orleans
Milwaukee (234) at SAN ANTONIO
Utah (229½) at GOLDEN STATE
at PORTLAND 14½ (236½) Houston
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -118 Tampa Bay -102
at PHILADELPHIA -151 New Jersey +128
at BOSTON -165 NY Islanders +141
Edmonton -116 at MONTREAL -103
Carolina -139 at NASHVILLE +118
Dallas -159 at CHICAGO +133
at WINNIPEG -179 Vancouver +152
Colorado -110 at VEGAS -109
St. Louis -141 at LOS ANGELES +119

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

